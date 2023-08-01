GST collections cross 1.6-lakh cr mark for 5th time with 1.65 lakh crore in July

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of July 2023 saw a 11% year-on-year jump at over ₹1.65 lakh crore, crossing the ₹1.6-lakh crore mark for the fifth time since it was implemented in July 2017, on stricter compliance and robust business activities. Representational image. (PTI Photo)

Out of the ₹1,65,105 crore collected in July this year, CGST accounted for ₹29,773 crore, SGST at ₹37,623 crore, IGST at ₹85,930 crore (including ₹41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess at ₹11,779 crore (including ₹840 crore collected on import of goods), according to official data.

The government has settled ₹39,785 crore to CGST and ₹33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and states for the month of July 2023, after regular settlements, is ₹69,558 crore from CGST and ₹70,811 crore from SGST.

The revenue figures for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 15% higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fifth time that the gross GST collection has crossed the ₹1.60-lakh crore mark, the ministry added.