Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
How Iran president Ebrahim Raisi's death may impact oil prices, gold and stock markets

ByMallika Soni
May 20, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Ebrahim Raisi's death may have major implications for Iran, Israel, and the wider region. It could also impact oil prices, global markets and gold prices.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi, country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead hours after their helicopter crashed in the country's northwest, state media reported. PM Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of Ebrahim Raisi and acknowledged his significant role in enhancing India-Iran relations saying, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

Ebrahim Raisi dies: Iranian media declared President Ebrahim Raisi dead after his helicopter crashed in a mountainous northwestern region.(AFP)
Ebrahim Raisi dies: Iranian media declared President Ebrahim Raisi dead after his helicopter crashed in a mountainous northwestern region.(AFP)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber would take over as interim president.

Ebrahim Raisi's death may have major implications for Iran, Israel, and the wider region. It could also impact oil prices, global markets and gold prices. 

Possible impact of Ebrahim Raisi's death on stock markets

Uncertainty in Iran could lead to volatility in oil markets as investors assess the impact of the death of Iran's president on oil production and exports. Oil prices rose in Asian trading following the crash of Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.

Supply disruptions possible?

If there are supply disruptions to Iran's oil production, it could have a major impact on global oil supplies and prices. Although, so far despite volatility, the oil market has remained largely rangebound.

What could be the impact on gold prices?

Geopolitical uncertainty can lead to increased demand for safe-haven assets like gold. This results in pushing the prices higher and following the death of Iranian president gold has surged to an all-time high.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

