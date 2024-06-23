How much salary did Gautam Adani get in 2024?

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who is the second richest person in India, drew a massive salary for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. However, his remuneration was considerably lower than that of Adani group's key executives and his industry peers. Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

For FY2024, Gautam Adani drew a salary of ₹9.26 crore. The 61-year-old billionaire drew salary from only two out of the 10 companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate, annual reports of the 10 listed entities of the group showed.

His remuneration for 2023-24 from the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) included ₹2.19 crore salary and perquisites, allowances and other benefits worth ₹27 lakh. The total remuneration of ₹2.46 crore was 3 per cent more than the previous financial year, according to AEL's 2023-24 annual report.

Apart from this, he drew a salary of ₹6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ). While some of his top executives drew a larger salary in the previous financial year, his salary was also lower than heads of almost all large family-owned conglomerates in India.

Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest person in India, capped his remuneration at ₹15 crore per annum. However, Ambani has been foregoing his entire salary since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

Adani's remuneration is much lower than telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal ( ₹16.7 crore in 2022-23), Rajiv Bajaj ( ₹53.7 crore), Pawan Munjal ( ₹80 crore), L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh.

Gautam Adani is currently worth USD 106 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, and has been in a tug of war with Mukesh Ambani for the richest Asian spot. The Adani group chief became the richest man in Asia in 2022, but his net worth took a significant tumble after a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged financial irregularities in his firm.

Adani's younger brother Rajesh got ₹8.37 crore, including ₹4.71 crore commission on profit from AEL, while his nephew Pranav Adani drew ₹6.46 crore, including ₹4.5 crore commission, the annual report showed.

