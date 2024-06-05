 HUL share price up 5% as stocks like Dabur, Colgate gain in weak market. Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HUL share price up 5% as stocks like Dabur, Colgate gain in weak market. Should you buy?

ByMallika Soni
Jun 05, 2024 11:08 AM IST

HUL share price: HUL expects gradual demand recovery backed by increased government spending, macro indicators and better monsoon forecast.

HUL share price: Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies traded higher amid heavy volumes in a weak market today following the results of Lok Sabha elections. Among these stocks, Dabur India, Colgate- Palmolive (India), Marico, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Emami and Britannia Industries are up in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent on the BSE.

HUL share price: HUL expects gradual demand recovery backed by increased government spending, the company said.
HUL share price: HUL expects gradual demand recovery backed by increased government spending, the company said.

Read more: Stock market rebounds: Sensex, Nifty climb almost 1%. Which stocks are falling?

Shares of HUL are up 3 per cent to 2,427 on the BSE in intra-day trade as the company expects gradual demand recovery backed by increased government spending, macro indicators and better monsoon forecast.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Read more: Stock market after Lok Sabha elections| Bernstein on what to do if INDIA bloc forms government: ‘Probability is…’

Marico had said in Q4FY24 earnings call that macroeconomic indicators, government spending, monsoon forecast, retail inflation and reduced volatility in commodity prices will result in a gradual uptick in consumption sentiment across both urban and rural segments. Shares of the company were up 3.4 per cent to 614.90 today.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi portfolio: How Congress leader's stocks performed as market plunged. Details

Dabur India rallied 5 per cent to 573.20 as a combined 5.69 million changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s domestic volume grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March quarter (Q4) and its rural markets grew ~400 bps ahead of urban markets (8 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively), Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / HUL share price up 5% as stocks like Dabur, Colgate gain in weak market. Should you buy?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement