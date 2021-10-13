Home / Business / IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices. Check revised rates in these cities
IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices. Check revised rates in these cities

  • The IGL said that following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at 49.76 per kg, while PNG will be available for 35.11 per SCM.
The CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.76 per kg.(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and others. The hike has come into effect from 6am on Wednesday.

"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would be Rs. 65.02/- per Kg", the IGL announced on Twitter. "With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli would be Rs. 38.37/- per SCM", read another tweet.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," it added.

The IGL said that following the latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at 49.76 per kg, while PNG will be available for 35.11 per SCM.

Check latest CNG prices here:

1. The CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be 49.76 per kg.

2. The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be 56.02 per kg.

3. The CNG price in Gurugram would be 58.20 per kg.

4. The CNG price in Rewari would be 58.90 per kg.

5. The CNG price in Karnal and Kaithal would be 57.10 per kg.

6. The CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be 63.28 kg.

7. The CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur would be 66.54 per kg.

8. The CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand would be 65.02 per kg.

Check latest PNG prices here:

1. PNG will now be 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the IGL announced.

2. The PNG price in Gurugram would be 33.31 per SCM.

3. The PNG price in Rewari and Karnal would be 33.92 SCM.

4. The PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be 38.37 per SCM.

