IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, only economy to record double digit growth
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund's growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent).
Revising its figures, the IMF said that in 2020, the Indian economy is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent. China is the only major country which registered a positive growth rate of 2.3 per cent in 2020.
India’s economy, the IMF said, is projected to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2022 and that of China by 5.6 per cent.
With the latest projections, India regains the tag of the fastest developing economies of the world.
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.
India, she said, went for a very dramatic lockdown for a country of this size of population with people clustered so closely together. And then India moved to more targeted restrictions and lockdowns.
“What we see is that transition, combined with policy support, seems to have worked well. Why? Because if you look at mobility indicators, we are almost where we were before COVID in India, meaning that economic activities have been revitalized quite significantly,” the IMF chief said.
Commending the steps being taken by the Indian government on the monetary policy and the fiscal policy side, she said it is actually slightly above the average for emerging markets.
“Emerging markets on average have provided six per cent of GDP. In India this is slightly above that. Good for India is that there is still space to do more,” she said, adding that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹86-mark in Delhi, diesel above ₹83 per litre in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds gain near $53 as tightening supply offsets virus woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have the labour markets recovered post-lockdown?
- Several high-frequency indicators such as the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) show a strong sequential recovery in the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAIT alleges Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy of flouting rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox