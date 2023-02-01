India to raise $6 billion from asset sales next financial year: Report

India aims to raise 510 billion rupees ($6 billion) in the year starting April 1, roughly the same as the previous period.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday scaled down the current year’s goal to 500 billion rupees from 650 billion rupees after the government was forced to shelve big-ticket sales such as Bharat Petroleum Corp. and delay the privatization of IDBI Bank Ltd. So far it has raised about 311 billion rupees with just two months to go in the financial year.

This would be the fourth consecutive year of missed targets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been counting on asset sales to help him keep spending without raising market borrowings too much.

Some crucial state polls this year, followed by national elections in 2024 where PM Modi will seek a third term, may make it challenging for the government to push for further privatization.