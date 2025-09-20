Indian H-1B Visa workers are by no means a threat to US national security, Nasscom says

The H-1B visa fee hike will disrupt the US business of Indian IT companies, industry body Nasscom said on Saturday. A software engineer. (Representational Image)

“India’s IT companies will be impacted as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects and additional cost will require adjustments,” Nasscom said in a statement. “Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions.”

“However, it is also important to note that India and India centric companies have been steadily reducing their reliance on these visas through increased local hiring in recent years.”

These companies also follow all necessary governance and compliance in the US for H-1B processes, pay the prevailing wages and contribute to the local economy and innovation partnerships with academia and startups.

“The H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the US,” Nasscom said.