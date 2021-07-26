Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 26, 2021

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( ₹47870) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47971.4).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47870).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jul 26, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47609 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹90.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47870 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Jul 26, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.19% to ₹47609 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.22% or about ₹90.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.25% or ₹168.6 per kg to the price level of ₹67438 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47870) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47870), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹90.5 with value of ₹47609 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jul 26, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.5 as compared to previous close of ₹74.4. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.