Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit at 6,212 crore, revenue grows 7%

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Infosys Ltd, the second largest software services exporter reported Q2 net profit at 6,212 crore, revenue up 7%.

“We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

