IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh mela 2025: Ticket prices, details
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone is launching a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service, connecting Maharashtra's Pune to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh mela 2025.
The package called ‘Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj,’ will run from January 15 till February 23.
It also includes travel, meals, as well as accommodation, for the pilgrims travelling to one of the world's largest religious gatherings.
The Bharat Gaurav train will have 14 coaches which can accommodate approximately 750 passengers.
The route also includes stops at other key spiritual hubs like UP's Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.
The boarding stations for the train are also strategically located at Maharashtra's Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval, ensuring easy accessibility for passengers across multiple regions.
Ticket prices
Economy Class (Sleeper): ₹22,940
Standard Class (3AC): ₹32,440
Comfort Class (2AC): ₹40,130
All about Mahakumbh mela 2025
The Mahakumbh mela 2024 is one of the biggest Hindu festivals with people all over the world coming to experience the holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh 2024 is taking place from January 13 and will conclude on February 26, 2025.
The Kumbh mela is organised every three years; Ardh Kumbh happens once every six years and Mahakumbh takes place once every 12 years.
The last Mahakumbh mela happened in 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh was organised in 2019.
Mahakumbh 2025 will be organised in ‘Siddhi Yoga’ on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharat Gaurav train' service initiative is part of the Central Government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' programme, aiming to promote domestic tourism. The programme since its inception, has facilitated 86 train services across India so far.