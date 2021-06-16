Home / Business / Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5% after fourth quarter earnings
Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5% after fourth quarter earnings

The stock rose by 4.92 per cent to 3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE. At the NSE, it jumped 4.93 per cent to its one-year peak of 3,332.70.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday zoomed nearly 5 per cent after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is 6 per equity shares of the face value of 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

