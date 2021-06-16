Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5% after fourth quarter earnings

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday zoomed nearly 5 per cent after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock rose by 4.92 per cent to ₹3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.93 per cent to its one-year peak of ₹3,332.70.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at ₹1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against ₹908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is ₹6 per equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2020-21.