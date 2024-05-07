 Layoffs 2024: UBS CEO to start job cuts in Switzerland late this year - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Layoffs 2024: UBS CEO to start job cuts in Switzerland late this year

Reuters |
May 07, 2024 03:31 PM IST

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said the cuts are not something the bank sees as "imminent".

UBS's CEO on Tuesday said the majority of job cuts in its home market, Switzerland, will start from around the end of the year and continue into 2025 and 2026.

Sergio Ermotti, chief executive officer of UBS Group AG, during a Bloomberg Television interview in Zurich, Switzerland.(Bloomberg)
Sergio Ermotti, chief executive officer of UBS Group AG, during a Bloomberg Television interview in Zurich, Switzerland.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Stock market may be falling because of these 4 big reasons. Lok Sabha Elections to blame?

In a call with journalists, Sergio Ermotti said the cuts are not something the bank sees as "imminent" and that in the next months it will need "more resources to really manage the very complex integration process."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Stock market crash: Investors lose 5.5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty fall today

Last August UBS said it would axe 3,000 jobs in Switzerland alone after swallowing up its stricken rival Credit Suisse, a move expected to help the bank make significant cost savings.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Layoffs 2024: UBS CEO to start job cuts in Switzerland late this year
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On