Lupin shares rise even as Nifty weakens. Here's why
Apr 15, 2024 10:59 AM IST
Lupin share price today: The shares hit a high price of ₹1635.0 and low of ₹1610.1 during the session.
Lupin share price today: Shares of Lupin Ltd. gained 0.65 per cent to reach ₹1634.0 today (April 15). The shares hit a high price of ₹1635.0 and low of ₹1610.1 during the session as return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 3.49 per cent.
What you need to know about Lupin share price today?
- Lupin share price' Beta value that measures its volatility in relation to the broader market stood at 0.75.
- As of March 31, 2024, promoters held 46.73 per cent stake in the company.
- During the same period, FIIs held 18.28 per cent and domestic institutional investors owned 16.82 per cent stake in the company.
- Lupin Ltd. registered consolidated sales of ₹5226.78 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This was up 2.91 per cent from previous quarter's ₹5078.96 crore and rose 20.43 per cent from the year-ago quarter's ₹4340.18 crore.
- In the same period, net profit after tax for the latest quarter for the company stood at ₹613.12 crore.
- The net profit after tax was up 299.5 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.
- The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter.
