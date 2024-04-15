 Lupin shares rise even as Nifty weakens. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Lupin shares rise even as Nifty weakens. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 10:59 AM IST

Lupin share price today: The shares hit a high price of ₹1635.0 and low of ₹1610.1 during the session.

Lupin share price today: The shares hit a high price of ₹1635.0 and low of ₹1610.1 during the session.
Read more: Sensex crash today: Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes as Sensex falls 800 points. Here's why

What you need to know about Lupin share price today?

  1. Lupin share price' Beta value that measures its volatility in relation to the broader market stood at 0.75.
  2. As of March 31, 2024, promoters held 46.73 per cent stake in the company. Read more: Bharti Hexacom share price plunges 4%; here is the big reason why
  3. During the same period, FIIs held 18.28 per cent and domestic institutional investors owned 16.82 per cent stake in the company.
  4. Lupin Ltd. registered consolidated sales of 5226.78 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This was up 2.91 per cent from previous quarter's 5078.96 crore and rose 20.43 per cent from the year-ago quarter's 4340.18 crore. Read more: Byju Raveendran says 'start of leaner company' as edtech’s CEO Arjun Mohan quits
  5. In the same period, net profit after tax for the latest quarter for the company stood at 613.12 crore.
  6. The net profit after tax was up 299.5 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Read more: Q4 Results schedule: Infosys, Wipro, Tata Com to HDFC Bank — here is what you need to know
  7. The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter.

