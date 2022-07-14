Market bell: Sensex opens in green at 53,621; Nifty above 16,000
Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Market bell: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Thursday with Sensexat 53,621, whereas Nifty stayed above 16,000.
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty reversed their early gains to close lower on Wednesday due to selling in oil & gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets.
