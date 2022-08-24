Home / Business / Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 54 points; Nifty up by 27 points

Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 54 points; Nifty up by 27 points

business
Published on Aug 24, 2022 03:37 PM IST

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 54 points; Nifty up by 27 points(MINT_PRINT)
Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 54 points; Nifty up by 27 points(MINT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Equity benchmarks eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after swinging between gains and losses during the session on Wednesday amid weakness in global bourses.

In a trade marked with highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 54.13 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 59,085.43. During the day, it hit a high of 59,170.87 and a low of 58,760.09.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up by 27.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,604.95.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Sun Pharma and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended in the green.

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower during mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Tuesday.

"Bulls and bears continued to battle it out in the domestic market as weak global cues persisted, keeping the market under pressure.

"The US economy contracted amid muted demand conditions with the service sector witnessing a sharp decline. Markets in Europe experienced a protracted sell-off as a result of investor's concern over the oil crisis and the uncertain growth outlook," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.04 per cent to USD 101.3 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 563 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sensex
sensex

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out