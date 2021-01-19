Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday closed more than 1 per cent higher after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.
The stock closed with a gain of 1.10 per cent at ₹7,900 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.24 per cent to ₹7,990.
On NSE, it gained 0.95 per cent to settle at ₹7,905.
The country's largest carmaker on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.
The company is increasing the prices owing to an increase in various input costs. The new prices are effective from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The price change varies across models and ranges up to ₹34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investor wealth zooms ₹3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products to impact F&B sector: NRAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran 46 fake firms, helped businesses evade taxes worth ₹83 cr arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox