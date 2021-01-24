Market cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over ₹1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer
Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total ₹1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by Reliance Industries which added ₹71,033.44 crore to its market cap.
The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of ₹48,941.18 crore in their valuations.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped ₹71,033.44 crore to reach ₹12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.
The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed ₹26,191.64 crore to ₹12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained ₹13,357.22 crore to ₹5,65,949.36 crore. Bajaj Finance added ₹5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to ₹2,99,332.25 crore.
In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined ₹13,993.5 crore to ₹3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked ₹12,502.38 crore to ₹7,95,112.89 crore. HDFC's mcap dipped ₹7,677.82 crore to ₹4,66,123.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined ₹6,416.75 crore to ₹3,62,665.26 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by ₹6,370.02 crore to ₹3,68,375.92 crore and that of Infosys by ₹1,980.71 crore to ₹5,70,976.45 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited continued to rule the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance Limited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over ₹1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets may remain volatile in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukesh Ambani is world’s 11th richest billionaire. Check who else is on the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fee waiver, road tax discount key features of Centre’s draft scrappage policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson presses US Prez Joe Biden for new trade deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days
- Officials are worried that technical permitting decisions are being placed in the hands of political appointees, rather than expert regulators in the field. And they’re concerned permits -- or simply changes to them -- will be delayed for existing drilling operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT giants Apple, Google welcome Joe Biden's new immigration reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC Bank fraud: ED arrests Viva group MD, consultant
- ED's money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case began after the Mumbai police registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices start the week at ₹48,332 per 10 gram, fall to ₹48,861
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices surge once more. Check what people will have to pay in major cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI proposes stricter norms for non-banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets skid amid weak global cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSR offences by firms now a ‘civil wrong’, not a crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intel tumbles after new CEO recommits to chip manufacturing
- Keeping chip production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the US company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive, lose sales and market share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox