McDonald's new plan for US: $5 value meal that 'customers really need'

McDonald's is planning to launch a $5 meal promo as it attempts to bring back customers following a recent price hikes to its menu in the US. The limited-time offer will begin on June 25 and will last about a month, CBS News reported citing people in the know. The meal will include a choice of either a McChicken, a McDouble or four-piece chicken nuggets as well as fries and a drink, as per the report. The meal will include a choice of either a McChicken, a McDouble or four-piece chicken nuggets as well as fries and a drink, as per the report.

McDonald's USA said, “We know how much it means to our customers when McDonald's offers meaningful value and communicates it through national advertising. That's been true since our very beginning and never more important than it is today.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This was first reported by Bloomberg as McDonald's required approval from franchise owners. Palmaccio and other franchise owners gave the new promotion their consent this week, it was reported.

McDonald's franchise owner John Palmaccio said as per Bloomberg, “Great value and affordability have always been a hallmark of McDonald's brand, and all three legs of the stool are coming together to deliver that at a time when our customers really need it.”

This comes as McDonald's executives reported slower growth in foot traffic at its restaurants after the fast-food chain hiked prices. Other US chains have boosted menu item prices citing rising labor costs and costs of food as the key factors.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski earlier said his company has to be "laser-focused" on keeping prices affordable to convince customers to return. He said, "Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry. It's imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers."