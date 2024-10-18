Meet the executors of Ratan Tata's will. Mehli Mistry, the Jejeebhoy sisters, Khambata: Report

Ratan Tata had named lawyer Darius Khambata and close friend and associate Mehli Mistry as executors of his will, with half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, according to an Economic Times report, which cited unnamed executives aware of the matter. HT couldn't independently verify the information. Ratan Tata who was the chairman of Tata Trusts as well as the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on the night of October 09, 2024, due to age-related issues.(Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

Who is Mehli Mistry?

Mehli Mistry, a first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, was a confidante of Ratan Tata, being involved in taking care of him in his last years as well as backing him in the row that ensued when Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman.

In 2022, he was appointed as a trustee on the board of the two main Tata charities, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. These wo trusts own around 52% in Tata Sons, the private holding company of all major Tata companies.

Apart from this, he is also on the board of more than a dozen companies including the M Pallonji Group, which is engaged in paints, dredging operations, logistics, shipping, finance, auto dealerships and life insurance, Breach Candy Hospital itself, the Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation and the Tata Indian Institute of Social Skills, according to the report.

Who are the Jejeebhoy sisters?

The Jejeebhoy sisters, whom Ratan Tata was very close to, are the daughters of Ratan Tata’s mother Soonoo from her second marriage to Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy.

Deanna Jejeebhoy had been a trustee on Ratan Tata Trust's board in the 90s and early 2000s, according to the report.

Who is Darius Khambata?

Advocate Darius Khambata helped Ratan Tata draft his will and had returned last year as a trustee at the two primary trusts after an almost seven-year hiatus due to professional commitments, according to the report.

What happened to Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata who was the chairman of Tata Trusts as well as the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on the night of October 09, 2024, due to age-related issues.

His half-brother, Noel Tata succeeded him as the chairman of Tata Trusts.

What are the important assets held by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata held a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons and had a ₹7,900 crore net worth, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024. He had always donated a significant portion of his wealth to charity.

He had also invested in nearly two dozen companies including Ola, Paytm, Tracxn, FirstCry, BlueStone, CarDekho, CashKaro, Urban Company and Upstox.

He owned a holiday home on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Alibaug, along with his Mumbai residence in Colaba.

Ratan Tata's personal investment vehicle RNT Associates Pvt Ltd also held around ₹186 crore of investments until the financial year 2022-23. Ratan Tata and Mehli Mistry were the only two members on its board.

