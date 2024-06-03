 Mother Dairy increases milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR. Check latest prices here - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi
Mother Dairy increases milk prices by 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR. Check latest prices here

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 11:31 AM IST

Mother Dairy said it is “increasing its liquid milk prices by ₹2 per litre across all operating markets from June 03, 2024 onwards”.

Mother Dairy announced 2 per litre hike in milk prices in Delhi-NCR. The price increase is applicable for all variants of milk from Monday (June 3) in Delhi-NCR as well as other markets, the company said. This comes after Amul announced an increase in rates ahead of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Mother Dairy increased the prices of milk. The price increase is applicable for all variants of milk from Monday (June 3) in Delhi-NCR.
Amul hikes milk price by 2 per litre across all variants

Mother Dairy said it is “increasing its liquid milk prices by 2 per litre across all operating markets from June 03, 2024 onwards” to compensate the producers for increased production costs which have been rising for over one year.

What are the new prices for Mother Dairy milk?

In Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy full cream milk will be available now at 68 per litre. Toned and double-toned milk will be priced at 56 and 50 per litre, respectively and Buffalo and cow milk prices have been increased to 72 and 58 per litre respectively.

Token milk will be sold at 54 per litre, the company said adding, “Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production.”

Mother Dairy to get plot for ice cream parlour, office at airport: Yeida

"The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of 3-4 per cent, thereby securing the interests of both the milk producers and the consumers," it said.

Amul price hike

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, increased milk prices by about 2 per litre from Monday. It said, “This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmer's price approximately by 6-8 per cent over the last one year.”

Verka milk prices up by 2 per litre

It added, “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.”

