News / Business / Motisons Jewellers makes stellar debut on BSE, shares listed at 98% premium

Motisons Jewellers makes stellar debut on BSE, shares listed at 98% premium

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Motisons Jewellers shares had hit an all-time high of ₹109 shortly after debut on the exchange, a hike of 98.34 per cent.

Jaipur-based Motisons Jewellers made a stellar debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange, registering a 98 per cent premium against the issue price of 55.

The shares had hit an all-time high of 109 shortly after debut on the exchange, a hike of 98.34 per cent. At present, Motisons Jewellers shares were trading at 100.45 a piece. At the National Stock Exchange, the stock was listed at 109, a sharp jump of 98.18 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at 994.30 crore during the early trade.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters file)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters file)

How Motisons Jewellers IPO fared?

Motisons Jewellers had floated a 151-crore IPO for subscription with a price band of 52-55 a share. The public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

The IPO was subscribed 159.61 times on the last day of share sale. It had received bids for 3,33,11,48,000 shares against 2,08,71,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Suraj Estate Developers share price

The shares of Suraj Estate Developers reported a decline of nearly 6 per cent from the issue price of 360, on debut on the exchanges.

The Suraj Estate stock made its debut at 343.80, at a discount of 4.5 per cent from the IPO price. Later, the shares fell 10 per cent to 323.95. The stock listed at 340, a fall of 5.88 per cent on the NSE.

The IPO of Suraj Estate Developers was subscribed 15.65 times on the closing day of bidding.

(With PTI inputs)

