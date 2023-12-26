Motisons Jewellers makes stellar debut on BSE, shares listed at 98% premium

Jaipur-based Motisons Jewellers made a stellar debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange, registering a 98 per cent premium against the issue price of ₹55.



The shares had hit an all-time high of ₹109 shortly after debut on the exchange, a hike of 98.34 per cent. At present, Motisons Jewellers shares were trading at ₹100.45 a piece. At the National Stock Exchange, the stock was listed at ₹109, a sharp jump of 98.18 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at ₹994.30 crore during the early trade.



How Motisons Jewellers IPO fared?

Motisons Jewellers had floated a ₹151-crore IPO for subscription with a price band of ₹52-55 a share. The public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

The IPO was subscribed 159.61 times on the last day of share sale. It had received bids for 3,33,11,48,000 shares against 2,08,71,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Suraj Estate Developers share price

The shares of Suraj Estate Developers reported a decline of nearly 6 per cent from the issue price of ₹360, on debut on the exchanges.

The Suraj Estate stock made its debut at ₹343.80, at a discount of 4.5 per cent from the IPO price. Later, the shares fell 10 per cent to ₹323.95. The stock listed at ₹340, a fall of 5.88 per cent on the NSE.

The IPO of Suraj Estate Developers was subscribed 15.65 times on the closing day of bidding.



(With PTI inputs)