Mukesh Ambani-backed startup to launch new humanoid robots in 2025: Report

The Mukesh Ambani-backed Addverb Technologies Ltd will be introducing its first ever humanoid robot in 2025, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes amid the introduction of such types of robots to help perform unimportant or time consuming tasks by companies including Elon Musk's Tesla, Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, Figure AI and some others including Chinese ones(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This comes amid the introduction of such types of robots to help perform unimportant or time consuming tasks by companies including Elon Musk's Tesla, Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, Figure AI and some others including Chinese ones.

India and Asia's richest person Ambani entered this space to take on players from the US and China.

The Noida-based Addverb's humanoid robots can perform tasks relevant to industries such as fashion, retail, and energy, the report quoted CEO Sangeet Kumar as having said. However, prices along with specifics of actions the robots can perform haven't been mentioned.

Apart from Addverb, Ambani also backed Hanooman AI, which was launched by BharatGPT this year.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk unveiled the the new Robotaxis and Tesla Optimus during the "We, Robot" launch event, and said humanoid robots would soon hit the markets.

Tesla is expected to launch the Optimus humanoid robots at around $20,000-25,000, with them likely become common by 2040.

Addverb's Sangeet Kumar meanwhile said it would require "huge money" to build humanoids, but that his robots were ready to compete with global companies from the US, Europe and and China, despite China's robots being government-subsidised.

