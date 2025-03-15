Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New India Bank case: Accused civil contractor held from Vadodara; in police custody till March 19

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 06:51 PM IST

The accused, Kapil Dedhia, was arrested in Vadodara on Friday and brought to Mumbai on Saturday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested an accused from Vadodara in the 122-crore embezzlement at New India Cooperative Bank, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore of the misappropriated amount was credited to the accused Kapil Dedhia’s account. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)
According to the police, 12 crore of the misappropriated amount was credited to the accused Kapil Dedhia’s account. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Civil contractor Kapil Dedhia was apprehended in the Gujarat city on Friday and brought to Mumbai on Saturday. A local court here remanded him in police custody till March 19, he said.

Also read: Vaccuum, magnetic fields: Vaishnaw explains how ‘hyperloop’ pods would work to ferry people at superfast speeds

According to the police, 12 crore of the misappropriated amount was credited to Dedhia’s account. He received a part of the money from real estate developer Dharmesh Paun, also an accused.

Dedhia also received money from Unnathan Arunachalam, another wanted accused in the case, and prime accused Hitesh Mehta, the bank’s former general manager and head of accounts.

Also read: Bluesky CEO says tshirt she trolled Mark Zuckerberg with got sold out in 30 mins

Further investigation is underway to trace the entire fund flow and identify other individuals involved in the fraud, the official said.

According to the police, 122 crore was embezzled from the safes of the bank’s Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai.

Also read: Customer alleges weight discrepancies in Blinkit orders; company responds

Including Dedhia, EOW has arrested five persons so far and many more have been named as wanted accused, including the bank’s former chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife, ex-vice-chairperson Gauri Bhanu, who fled abroad just before the scam came to light.

What is the case about?

On Thursday, February 13, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a six-month transaction ban on the bank owing to alleged misappropriation of 122 crore, carried out at its Goregaon and Prabhadevi branches.

Account holders gathered in front of branches in large numbers the next morning, desperate to recover their money.

As HT reported, all their requests for withdrawals were turned down, while banners at branch gates assured them that deposits under 5 lakh would be repaid within 90 days.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On