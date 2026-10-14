Noel Tata files caveat in Bombay HC amid Sir Dorabji Tata Trust governance row: Report

Noel N Tata has filed a caveat before the Bombay High Court in a matter involving fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan and three others, according to ANI, citing the court’s online records. The caveat entry does not specify the precise nature of the anticipated proceedings or the relief that may be sought. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts. (REUTERS/File photo)

The caveat was filed on October 7, 2026. The court records list Noel N Tata and another person as caveators, while Srinivasan and three others have been named as caveatees. The filing was made through law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The development comes amid an ongoing governance dispute within the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), with trustees Srinivasan and Vijay Singh approaching the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into the trust’s administration and governance.

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In separate complaints, Srinivasan and Singh raised concerns over the trust’s governance, its involvement in the commercial and strategic affairs of Tata Sons, and matters related to trustee appointments.

Srinivasan questioned the basis of Noel Tata’s appointment and his continued position as a perpetual trustee. He also raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Noel Tata’s son, Neville Tata, as a trustee.

Earlier, Srinivasan had sought an immediate inquiry by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into alleged governance lapses at SDTT. He also raised concerns over his alleged exclusion from certain decision-making processes and sought scrutiny of decisions concerning the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

Singh, meanwhile, sought an inquiry into the trust’s governance, alleging that its increasing involvement in Tata Sons’ commercial affairs could have implications for its charitable status and tax liabilities, said the ANI report.

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The latest court filing comes as the governance-related complaints remain under consideration. Reports have said that the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has sought a response from the trust to the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh.

A caveat is a legal filing through which a person seeks an opportunity to be heard before a court passes an order on an application covered by the caveat. The filing is procedural in nature and does not, by itself, establish the merits of a dispute or indicate that the court has made any findings on the allegations.

(With inputs from ANI)