 Not Delhi or Bengaluru, this is India's most expensive city to live in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not Delhi or Bengaluru, this is India's most expensive city to live in

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Mumbai is now ranked as the 21st most expensive for expats in Asia while Delhi is at the 30th position.

Mumbai is India's most expensive city for expatriates to live in, 2024 Cost of Living survey by HR consultancy Mercer revealed. The city has been ranked top among India’s most expensive cities since the survey began in 2013. Globally, Mumbai climbed 11 places since last year to rank 136th among 226 cities that were surveyed. The top 10 most expensive cities in the world are are Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Bern, New York City, London, Nassau and Los Angeles. In the top 20 list, other Indian cities are New Delhi (ranked 164), Chennai (189) and Bengaluru (195). Hyderabad is at 202), Pune is at 205 and Kolkata is at 207.

Globally, Mumbai climbed 11 places since last year to rank 136th among 226 cities that were surveyed. (Bloomberg)
Globally, Mumbai climbed 11 places since last year to rank 136th among 226 cities that were surveyed. (Bloomberg)

Read more: Paris no longer Europe’s biggest stock market. Reason: This Emmanuel Macron decision

In the complete list, Mumbai is now ranked as the 21st most expensive for expats in Asia while Delhi is at the 30th position.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rahul Sharma, the India mobility leader at Mercer, said, “Factors such as employment growth, rising middle class, and a largely resilient economy positively impacted the cost of living in India. Despite Mumbai's rise in rankings, the overall affordability of Indian cities remains a key advantage for multinational organisations or Indian companies looking to attract global talent.”

Read more: Budget 2024: Why Delta Corp share price is rising amid GST cut speculations

In terms of energy and utility costs, Mumbai and Pune remain the most expensive as per the survey. Transportation costs are the highest in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru while alcohol and tobacco items are least expensive in Delhi and most expensive in Chennai.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Not Delhi or Bengaluru, this is India's most expensive city to live in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On