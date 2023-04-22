Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 22: Find latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 22: Find latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 10:41 AM IST

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively.

Fuel prices in major cities remained unchanged on Saturday, which means that a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62, respectively, in Delhi, and at 106.31 and 94.27 in Mumbai.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

Similarly, in Kolkata, customers must continue to pay 106.03 for 1 litre of petrol, and 92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. The corresponding rates for Chennai, meanwhile, are 102.63 and 94.24 for each litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in other major cities on April 22, 2023

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Ahmedabad 96.49 (+ 0.27) 92.23 (+ 0.27)
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Patna 107.24 94.04
Pune 105.85 92.37
Noida 96.64 89.82

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year. Since then, except in individual cases, petrol and diesel rates have remained steady. In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review fuel prices on daily basis; changes, if any, are made, in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

The rates, whether new or unchanged, are implemented at 6 am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
