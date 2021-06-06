Petrol, diesel prices go up after a day's pause. Check rates in your city

A day after remaining unchanged, the prices of petrol and diesel went up again on Sunday. After the latest hike, petrol is retailing at ₹95.03 per litre and diesel at ₹85.95 a litre in national capital Delhi, according to the data from the Indian Oil Corporation.

While the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) kept the petrol rate at ₹94.76 per litre and diesel stood at ₹85.66 per litre Delhi on Saturday, petrol went up by 27 paise and diesel climbed up by 28 paise in the national capital on Friday.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol rate went up to ₹101.25 per litre and the diesel rate climbed to ₹93.30 per litre. On Saturday, the prices were ₹100.98 and ₹92.99 respectively. After crossing the ₹100-mark on May 29, the price of petrol in Mumbai has been skyrocketing.

Petrol prices went up to ₹103.17 per litre fom ₹102.98 per litre on Saturday in Bhopal and diesel prices were at ₹94.50 per litre. In Jaipur, the petrol prices were at ₹101.59 per litre on Sunday, a slight increase from Saturday's ₹101.30. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, fuel prices remained the highest in the country with a litre of petrol costing ₹105.33 and diesel is trading at ₹98.20 per litre on Saturday

Fuel rates are revised every day at 6am. State-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the rates keeping the international prices and foreign stock exchange as the benchmark.