Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices go up after a day's pause. Check rates in your city
Fuel rates are revised every day at 6am. (File Photo / Representational Image)
Fuel rates are revised every day at 6am. (File Photo / Representational Image)
business

Petrol, diesel prices go up after a day's pause. Check rates in your city

Fuel prices: While the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) kept the petrol rate at 94.76 per litre and diesel stood at 85.66 per litre Delhi on Saturday, petrol went up by 27 paise and diesel climbed up by 28 paise in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:40 AM IST

A day after remaining unchanged, the prices of petrol and diesel went up again on Sunday. After the latest hike, petrol is retailing at 95.03 per litre and diesel at 85.95 a litre in national capital Delhi, according to the data from the Indian Oil Corporation.

While the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) kept the petrol rate at 94.76 per litre and diesel stood at 85.66 per litre Delhi on Saturday, petrol went up by 27 paise and diesel climbed up by 28 paise in the national capital on Friday.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol rate went up to 101.25 per litre and the diesel rate climbed to 93.30 per litre. On Saturday, the prices were 100.98 and 92.99 respectively. After crossing the 100-mark on May 29, the price of petrol in Mumbai has been skyrocketing.

Petrol prices went up to 103.17 per litre fom 102.98 per litre on Saturday in Bhopal and diesel prices were at 94.50 per litre. In Jaipur, the petrol prices were at 101.59 per litre on Sunday, a slight increase from Saturday's 101.30. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, fuel prices remained the highest in the country with a litre of petrol costing 105.33 and diesel is trading at 98.20 per litre on Saturday

Fuel rates are revised every day at 6am. State-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the rates keeping the international prices and foreign stock exchange as the benchmark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol price diesel prices fuel prices + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.