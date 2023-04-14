Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 14, 2023 06:27 AM IST

Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, Goodreturns website showed. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures, giving slight relief to the consumers.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.72 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89.62 per litre, (Representative/Reuters)
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, (Representative/Reuters)

While this the second consecutive day when some of the major metropolitan cities have not witnessed any change in petrol, diesel prices, the latest figures showed prices remained stable in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Gurugram and Noida as well, which had seen marginal changes yesterday. This would mean, in Gurugram and Noida a litre of petrol will be sold at 97.38 and 96.92 respectively. The diesel prices in the two NCR regions will also remain unchanged at 90.24 and 90.08.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.99 87.94

The oil marketing companies set these retail prices in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
petrol prices diesel prices
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out