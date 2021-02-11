RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at ₹93-94
State-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider RailTel corporation of India will launch its maiden initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on February 16. The IPO was first supposed to be launched in January. RailTel Corporation was incorporated in the year 2000 and is wholly owned by the government of India and administered by the ministry of railways. As on 30 June 2020, the company has covered an optic fiber network of over 55,000km and 5677 railway stations. The company has data centers in Haryana, Gurugram, Secunderabad, and Telangana.
Here’s everything you need to know about RailTel IPO which opens on February 16:
1. The price band for the public issue has been fixed at ₹93-94 per share, which is 9.30-9.40 times the face value of equity shares.
2. The IPO will be a complete offer of 8,71,53,369 equity shares held by the government. Of this, 5 lakh equity shares may be reserved for the company's employees.
3. The offer will give ₹819.24 crore at higher price band to the government. Therefore, the company will not get any money from this offer.
4. Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.
5. The offer will close on February 18.
6. ICICI securities, IDBI capital markets & securities and SBI capital markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. The registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited.
7. Investors who are willing to invest can apply for the IPO online using either UPI or ASBA as payment method. ASBA IPO application will be available in net banking whereas UPI IPO application will be offered by brokers who don't offer banking services.
8. This would be the sixth IPO this year, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.
India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
- The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
- Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
- SpiceJet had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
- Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
- India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective, the agency noted
- The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
