Razorpay featured on ‘Forbes Cloud 100 2024,’ only Indian company on list

Payments gateway platform Razorpay has now been included in the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100 list, marking the company's third consecutive appearance on the Forbes list of the top 100 cloud-computing private companies in the world. Harshil Mathur, the CEO & Co-founder of Razorpay

Razorpay, with nearly 3,300 employees, and having raised close to $742 million in funding, ranked 70th on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of companies.

Razorpay also remains the only Indian company featured on this list populated by global AI giants like Open AI, Canva, Databricks, and Stripe.

“Being featured on the Forbes Cloud 100 list for the third time is an incredible honour for us at Razorpay," a Mint report quoted said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO of Razorpay as saying. "To be the only Indian company on this prestigious list is not just a proud moment for us, but a testament to the potential and impact of India’s financial technology sector on the global stage."

Razorpay estimates that India's digital payments industry will continue to grow and reach $4 trillion by 2030, according to its press release.

“Recognizing the ever-expanding potential for startups, freelancer, and enterprises, the company will continue to invest in building an intelligent real-time financial infrastructure, supported by next-gen AI technologies to help businesses scale and meet their ever-evolving payment and banking needs,” the company wrote in its statement.

