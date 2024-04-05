RBI to allow investment, trading of Sovereign Green Bonds at IFSC, Gujarat

The Reserve Bank on Friday announced that it will allow investment and trading of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gandhinagar. A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

Based on an announcement in the Union Budget for 2022-23, the government issued Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) in January 2023. Subsequently, SGrBs were issued as part of the government borrowing calendar in 2023-24.

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with SEBI are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities.

"With a view to facilitating wider non-resident participation in SGrBs, it has been decided to permit eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to also invest in such bonds," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, while announcing the first bi-monthly policy for FY'25.

A scheme for investment and trading in SGrBs by eligible foreign investors in IFSC is being notified separately in consultation with the government and the IFSC Authority, he said.

The government plans to borrow ₹12,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) in the first half of the current financial year.

As part of the Budget estimate, the government is planning for gross market borrowing of ₹14.13 lakh crore for 2024-25. Out of this, ₹7.5 lakh crore, or 53 per cent, is scheduled to be borrowed in the first half.

At present, GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.