RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure
India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external firm to conduct a special audit of its entire IT infrastructure.
In December, RBI ordered HDFC Bank to halt its digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuances until it addressed the lapses that led to a series of glitches. The lender’s e-banking service faced three outages since 2018, inconveniencing customers.
“…kindly note that RBI has appointed an external professional IT firm for carrying out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of the Bank under Section 30 (1-B) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (‘the Act’), at the cost of the bank under Section 30 (1-C) of the Act,” it said.
Also read: SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
The bank said it will extend cooperation to the IT firm. HDFC Bank said last month it has provided a remedial plan on its e-banking outages to the regulator and expects its strategies to take shape in 10-12 weeks, following which it will request an inspection by the regulator.
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO of the bank had told analysts on 16 January that it is also making some upgrades in tech that will take 12-18 months. “See, we have several action plans from strengthening of the disaster recovery or the recovery point and the recovery time and automating the orchestration tool to get onto the disaster recovery side or architectural efficiencies, cloud strategy, et cetera, there are several strategies that we have,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports rise 5.37% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15th finance commission recommendations: Centrally funded plans face the axe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways keeps up operating ratio despite Covid-19 losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets rally on budgetary push, but upside is limited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down from company's CEO role this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Setback for Future Group as Delhi HC halts RIL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March, says DFS Secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nestle CEO seeks ways to help with Covid-19 vaccine roll out
- "The price of a vaccine for an advanced economy is negligible...but to a developing country which has been struggling already with all the impacts of Covid, on top of that to pay for the vaccine and for the services to get it applied is going to be very significant," said the chief executive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold slumps by ₹300, silver prices fall by around ₹2800
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox