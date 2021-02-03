SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
Unitholders of the six wound-up mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton will soon get a part of their money back.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Franklin Templeton to disburse ₹9,122 crore to the unitholders of the six schemes shut in April within 20 days. Five out of the six wound-up schemes collectively held ₹9,770 crore as of January 29. The sixth was not cash-positive.
An SC bench of justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna entrusted to SBI Mutual Fund, the responsibility of the distribution in proportion to the units held by the unitholders in these schemes. The bench directed the mutual fund house to release the funds within 20 days.
Senior advocate Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Franklin Templeton, and SEBI’s counsel P Venugopal agreed with appointment of SBI Mutual Fund for regulating the disbursement. All other counsel, appearing for the investors and others also agreed.
Also read: Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters
Fixing the matter for a hearing after three weeks, the bench gave liberty to all the parties to seek a clarification from the court if any issue crops up regarding the distribution of money.
Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes in April, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
Around 300,000 investors were affected by the winding-up these debt mutual fund schemes. Their total investment was around ₹26,000 crore.
Ruling on a clutch of petitions against this decision, the Karnataka High Court in October declined to interfere with the winding up decision but ordered that the consent of unit holders was a must in terms of the relevant regulations.
Franklin Templeton challenged this order before the Supreme Court in an appeal. Last month, the SC permitted Franklin Templeton Trustee Services to hold a meeting with unitholders of the six debt schemes and conduct an e-vote to obtain approval for the winding up, something it should have done in April. SEBI was asked to appoint an observer to oversee the e-voting process.
The observer later submitted in his report before the bench, that an “overwhelming majority” of unitholders voted in favour of the move.
Last week, the court said it would examine SEBI regulations governing winding up after determining the procedure to distribute the money to the unitholders of the six wound-up schemes. This is being watched closely because it could set a precedent on how funds can wind up, and whether they can do so without investor approval.
At the time, Franklin Templeton informed the bench that five of these six schemes were now cash positive, with the cash available for disbursement at over ₹9,000 crore as of January 15.
Franklin India Low Duration Fund (65% cash), Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund (53% ), Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund (41% cash), Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (25% cash) and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (11% cash) are the cash-positive schemes. Unitholders of Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (FIIOF), which is not yet cash-positive, will have to, however, wait for their dues till the borrowings are fully repaid.
On Monday, the fund house issued a statement that its six shut schemes have received ₹14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments till January 29 since their closing down in April.
It added cash available stands at ₹9,770 crore as of January 29 for the five cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses. The balance ₹4,621 crore has been used to repay borrowings and interest of the six schemes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells Franklin Templeton to pay investors ₹9,122cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets rally on budgetary push, but upside is limited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down from company's CEO role this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Setback for Future Group as Delhi HC halts RIL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March, says DFS Secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nestle CEO seeks ways to help with Covid-19 vaccine roll out
- "The price of a vaccine for an advanced economy is negligible...but to a developing country which has been struggling already with all the impacts of Covid, on top of that to pay for the vaccine and for the services to get it applied is going to be very significant," said the chief executive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold slumps by ₹300, silver prices fall by around ₹2800
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's exports are on path of quicker recovery: TPCI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates on online boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 6 paise to finish at 72.96 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel board to mull fund raising plans, financing strategies on Feb 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 1,197 points higher at 49,797, Nifty ends at record high of 14,647
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox