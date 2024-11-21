Reddit down for thousands of users in US, second outage in 24 hours

Social platform Reddit was reportedly down for thousands of users in the United States on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reddit logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

The outage comes a day after the platform rolled out an update to fix a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing its platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, showed more than 70,000 reports of outages in the US before the number of such reports fell to less than 21,000. 52% of users reported issues in accessing the website, while 46% of such reports came from the users of its app.

The outage was reported in lesser numbers from India as less than 700 users had reported outage as of 9 pm on Thursday. 53% of issues were reported on its website, while 38% of users reported issues accessing the app.

The outage ranged from intermittent periods where users could access the site but were sluggish and refused to load comments. Other times, the site was completely down, with Reddit's custom error page appearing on the screen.

Second outage

The recent outage is the second in less than 24 hours. A previous outage prevented users from accessing Reddit's website and app. The platform was back online after it released a software update to address the issue. “There was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix is in place and we're ramping back up,” said Reddit in an update.

Responding to reports of an outage, the company posted on X that it is “currently investigating a problem” with its site. The company did not elaborate on the time frame for fixing it, nor did it provide an answer about what caused this outage.

Reddit is a social news aggregation, discussion, and community platform where users can post, comment, and vote on content. Due to its role as a hub for trending topics, discussions, and niche communities, it is often described as the “front page of the internet”.