Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut: Stunning 37% discount now on Amazon; check rate

If you are looking for a top-class premium smartphone on a budget, then your search has come to an end. Amazon has rolled out a stunning Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut that will ensure you save a massive amount of money and yet have the mobile phone of your dreams. Interesting? Read on. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut on Amazon has slashed the M.R.P. by 37% from Rs. 1,49,999.(Bloomberg)

Dissecting the deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut is available in Green, 12GB, 256GB storage variant and what should make you hurry is the fact that a limited number of these phones are available. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S23 price is Rs. 1,49,999, but the Amazon discount has slashed it to just Rs. 93,900. Yes, that translates to a whopping 37% off from the actual M.R.P. In case you are interested in EMIs then the same is available on select cards. Also, note that if you do need help to set up the smartphone, then the same will be done on delivery.

Why you should buy

Since Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is a premium phone from one the biggest mobile phone manufacturers in the world, looks and design-wise, it is a stunner. It is a massive phone that will flaunt itself in all settings.

The real reasons to buy involve what you can actually do with it. Photography enthusiasts can capture magnificent photos in all settings including during the brightest of days and dark nights. This is courtesy the 200 MP camera that it packs. For the selfie lovers, the output is sharp and enthralling and what’s more, you can even use the S pen to take snaps. Not just that, the phone is very snappy and provides crystal clear videos in all settings.

The performance is powered by its snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This, along with the Android 13 OS ensure a long battery life that should take you safely through long sessions of gaming or streaming.

And then there is the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that can highlight details even if the surroundings are too bright or too low.