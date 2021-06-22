Home / Business / Sensex ends flat, retreats from 53K mark on profit-booking
Markets opened strong on the back of global cues and pick-up in the pace of vaccination.(ANI)
Markets opened strong on the back of global cues and pick-up in the pace of vaccination.(ANI)
business

Sensex ends flat, retreats from 53K mark on profit-booking

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by L&T, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Titan.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Equity benchmark Sensex ended on a flat note after scaling the 53,000 mark on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels.

After touching a lifetime intra-day peak of 53,057.11, the 30-share BSE index settled 14.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 52,588.71.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 26.25 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,772.75.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by L&T, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Titan.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HUL were among the laggards.

Markets opened strong on the back of global cues and pick-up in the pace of vaccination. Tuesday's trade saw hectic activity in stocks pertaining to the 'unlock' theme, said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Nearing Mount 53K, however, Sensex witnessed profit-taking across the board in afternoon trade, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.47 per cent lower at USD 74.55 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.