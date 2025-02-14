Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in green amid Modi-Trump meeting and I-T bill being tabled

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened in the green for the second consecutive day on Friday, February 14, 2025, as metal, auto, and IT stocks rose. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened in the green for the second consecutive day today(PTI)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 221.92 points or 0.29%, reaching 76,360.89. The broader NSE Nifty opened 63 points up or 0.27% in the green, reaching 23,094.40.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Thursday amid tariff concerns. Also the new Income Tax Bill got tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most by 1.91%, trading at ₹138.80. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose 0.90%, trading at ₹3,005, and ICICI Bank, which rose 0.83%, trading at ₹1,258.90.

19 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose the most by 1.09%, reaching 8,427.10, followed by the Nifty Auto Index, which rose 0.49%, reaching 22,454.10, and the Nifty IT Index, which rose 0.48%, reaching 41,512.60.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed relatively flat, but in the red on Thursday, February 14, 2025. The markets had fallen more during the close on Wednesday.

The Sensex closed 32.11 points or 0.04% in the red, reaching 76,138.97. The Nifty was down by 13.85 points or 0.06% in the red, closing at 23,031.40.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd fell the most by 1.77%, closing at ₹1,109.45. This was followed by Infosys Ltd, which fell 1.10%, closing at ₹1,843.25, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which fell 1.04%, closing at ₹3,909.10.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose the most by 3.45%, closing at ₹1,849.20. This was followed by Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which rose 3.12%, closing at ₹1,746.50, and Tata Steel Ltd, which rose 2.99%, closing at ₹136.20.

16 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading ₹2,789.91 crore worth of shares, as per NSE data. They bought ₹12,124 crore of shares and sold ₹14,913.91 crore.

Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors were net buyers with ₹2,934.50 crore worth of shares bein the difference. They bought ₹13,148.49 crore of shares and sold ₹10,213.99 crore.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index rose the most by 1.47%, reaching 25,090.75, followed by Nifty Pharma, which rose 1.35%, reaching 21,427.10, and Nifty Healthcare which was up 1.24%, closing at 13,655.35.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG Index fell the most by 0.79%, reaching 53,314.75, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which fell 0.90%, reaching 5,997.85, and Nifty IT which was down 1%, closing at 41,315.55.

In the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index, Muthoot Finance Ltd rose the most (6.29% up), followed by SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (5.28% up) and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (3% up).

In the Nifty Pharma Index, IPCA Laboratories Ltd rose the most (4.67% up), followed by JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (3.19% up) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (3.02% up).

In the Nifty Healthcare Index, IPCA Laboratories Ltd rose the most (4.67% up), followed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.02% up) and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (2.92% up).

Nifty FMCG was dragged down by Radico Khaitan Ltd (4.93% down), Varun Beverages Ltd (4.18% down), and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd (2.27% down).

Nifty PSU Bank was dragged down by Canara Bank (2.25% down), Union Bank of India (1.78% down), and Bank of India (1.41% down).

Nifty IT was dragged down by MphasiS Ltd (2.61% down), Coforge Ltd (1.70% down), and LTIMindtree Ltd (1.59% down).