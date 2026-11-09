Sensex, Nifty open higher on lower oil prices, foreign inflow optimism

Indian shares opened higher on Monday, supported by falling crude oil prices and optimism over foreign inflows, although potential profit booking after recent gains could cap the upside. Share brokers track market movements on their computer screens. (ANI)

The BSE Sensex rose 302.27 points, or 0.37%, to 81,301.67 at the open, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25.8 points, or 0.1%, to 25,012.20.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex edged lower in a special Diwali trading session on Sunday as investors consolidated gains following a seven-session winning streak. The benchmark indexes had jumped around 10.5% in the seven sessions through Friday, marking their longest winning streak this year.

The rally was supported by strong foreign inflows, easing oil prices and a shift away from global artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Foreign investors have bought Indian shares worth over $4.1 billion so far in November, marking their biggest monthly inflows since September 2024.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 1% to $97.5 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as talks to end the conflict progress.

Asian markets rose 0.8% on Monday after a volatile week in which concerns over chip demand triggered some of the steepest declines in years across technology-heavy markets in the region.