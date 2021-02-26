Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,000 points in the opening session on Friday tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid a negative trend in global markets.
After touching a low of 49,950.75, the 30-share BSE index was trading 927.21 points or 1.82 per cent lower at 50,112.10.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 270.40 points or 1.79 per cent down at 14,826.95.
IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, M&M, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.
On the other hand, Nestle India, Maruti, HUL and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex spurted 257.62 points or 0.51 per cent to finish at 51,039.31, and Nifty climbed 115.35 points or 0.77 per cent to 15,097.35.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹188.08 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
"Recent rise in bond yields globally and concerns with regard to higher commodity prices weighed on investors' sentiments as these two elements reduce the future value of cash flows and earnings," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
US equities witnessed steep fall as sharp spike in bond yields dampened investors' sentiments.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant losses in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.62 per cent lower at USD 65.70 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee tanks 67 paise to 73.10 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices in red as Sensex falls 759 points to 50,280; Nifty slides 220 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Powell is patient but markets aren’t, challenging new Fed policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox