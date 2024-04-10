Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty tops 22,700

Live

Sensex Today LIVE: Paytm, Godrej Properties, RattanIndia, Protean eGov and Finolex are stocks likely to be in focus today.

Japanese stocks declined although contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8%.

Sensex Today LIVE: Asian stocks traded cautiously ahead of key inflation data while Australian shares and Hong Kong equity benchmark edged higher. Japanese stocks declined although contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8%. It finished 0.1% higher as US traders await consumer price index. Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities said, “CPI is the critical number this week. The fear is that CPI has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Fed. But positioning is strongly bearish, and to quote some of the old traders we worked with in the past, ‘whatever hurts the most traders, when they are strongly positioned, is what happens’."