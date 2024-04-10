Edit Profile
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
    Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty tops 22,700

    Apr 10, 2024 9:20 AM IST
    Sensex Today LIVE: Paytm, Godrej Properties, RattanIndia, Protean eGov and Finolex are stocks likely to be in focus today.  
    Sensex Today LIVE: Japanese stocks declined although contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8%.

    Sensex Today LIVE: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
    Sensex Today LIVE: Asian stocks traded cautiously ahead of key inflation data while Australian shares and Hong Kong equity benchmark edged higher. Japanese stocks declined although contracts for US equities were steady after the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.8%. It finished 0.1% higher as US traders await consumer price index. Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities said, “CPI is the critical number this week. The fear is that CPI has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Fed. But positioning is strongly bearish, and to quote some of the old traders we worked with in the past, ‘whatever hurts the most traders, when they are strongly positioned, is what happens’."

    Apr 10, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    Apr 10, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    Sensex Today LIVE: Stocks in focus on April 10 

