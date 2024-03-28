 Stability AI founder's Microsoft CEO joke: ‘Satya Nadella is above, below and…’ - Hindustan Times
Stability AI founder's Microsoft CEO joke: ‘Satya Nadella is above, below and…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Emad Mostaque decided to step down from his CEO role at Stability AI to dive into the world of decentralised AI.

Emad Mostaque, Stability AI founder, joked about Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella and his presence in the artificial intelligence scene. In a playful jab, Emad Mostaque posted a photo which looked like he was on a video call with Satya Nadella. The CEO captioned it, “He is above, below and around us. In Satya we trust (because at this rate we’ll kinda have to) jk #decentralizeAI."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the introduction of the integration of Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI.(AP)
Emad Mostaque stepped down as Stability AI CEO

This comes after Emad Mostaque decided to step down from his CEO role at Stability AI to dive into the world of decentralised AI. Following his resignation, Stability said that the company is focused on “commercializing our world leading technology and providing our partners across the creative industries with AI operating systems and tools that give them the freedom to create across image, video, audio, 3D, language and code.’’

Emad Mostaque clarified his Satya Nadella comment, though

He later clarified that he was only joking about Satya Nadella and called him he “G.O.A.T” of CEOs and an amazing leader.

‘Just messing with you’, Emad Mostaque said on Satya Nadella tweet

“I'm just messing with you all, I'm doing my own thing(s). But @satyanadella is the of CEOs, amazing leader," he said.

He added, “Microsoft is also one of the leading open source companies globally & there are great teams in Microsoft Research like the wizard & phi teams pumping out great models.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

