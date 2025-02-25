Stock market holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: BSE, NSE open or closed on February 26?

Stock market holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, due to the occasion of Mahashivratri. Stock market holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: The markets have traditionally observed closures for the festival.(Mint file photo)

Trading will resume on Thursday, February 28, according to the holiday calendar of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Mahashivratri 2025

Mahashivratri is usually celebrated on the 14th day of the first half of the month of Phalguna. The markets have traditionally observed closures for the festival.

It is celebrated with devotees offering milk and flowers on the Shivling. People also stay up during what is the darkest night of the year due to planetary positions creating a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

It is believed that staying awake and sitting in a vertical posture throughout the night has physical and spiritual benefits.

The Nishita Kaal Puja, or the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Stock market holidays in 2025

Mahashivratri is one among the 14 special holidays for the stock market. This is apart from weekends during which markets are almost always closed, except for a few specific exceptions.

Apart from Mahashivratri, the markets will also be closed for Holi on March 14, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) on March 31, Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Good Friday on April 18, Maharashtra Day on May 1, Independence Day on August 15, Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2, Diwali and Laxmi Pujan on October 21, Diwali Balipratipada on October 22, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 5, and Christmas on December 25.

How did the stock market perform?

The stock market opened flat as the trading session began on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 7.76 points or 0.01%, reaching 74,462.17. The broader NSE Nifty opened 5.90 points down or 0.03% in the red, reaching 22,547.45.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 0.99%, reaching 1,492.40, followed by Nifty Auto, which was up 0.36%, reaching 21,630.00, and the Nifty FMCG, which rose 0.18%, reaching 52,380.70.