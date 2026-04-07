Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 0.5% lower, Nifty 50 below 22,900, rupee gains
Track live updates and latest news from India's stock market today, including Sensex, Nifty 50 and rupee-dollar exchange rate, amid an ongoing Iran war.
India's stock market is set to open gap down today, as uncertainty over a potential resolution to the Iran war lingers. GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,906.00 as of 8:42 am, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open below Monday's close of 22,968.25 points. Both Nifty 50 and Sensex had opened lower on Monday but reversed course to end about 1.1% higher as the US and Iran weighed a framework for ending their conflict. However, optimism faded soon....Read More
Trump reiterated threats to strike Iran's power plants and civilian infrastructure unless Tehran reaches a deal by 8:00 pm Eastern Time Tuesday or 5:30 am IST on Wednesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said it wanted a permanent end to the conflict and not a temporary ceasefire.
Oil extended gains and hovered around $111 a barrel, as Trump intensified his rhetoric against Iran. Elevated crude oil prices strain India's import bill and weigh on economic growth and corporate margins.
“Markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to developments in the Iran war, movements in crude oil prices and trends in foreign flows,” Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said in an email to Hindustan Times. “As Trump's deadline to Iran nears end, near-term uncertainty is likely to be elevated in the session.”
The Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have each fallen about 9% since the Iran war began on 28 February, with foreign institutional investors offloading $15.8 billion worth of shares, including a record $12.7 billion in March.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline, rupee gains
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.50% at the opening bell, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 fell below 22,900 points. The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened 8 paise against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch Today
Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. could rise after JPMorgan upgrades the aluminium makers to “overweight” from “neutral” on higher prices due to the Iran war.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. expects a close-to-double-digit growth in revenue in the March quarter, flags a potential 6%-9% rise in costs due to higher crude, palm oil prices.
PC Jeweller says its Q4 revenue rose about 32% year-on-year while full-year revenue grew 49% in FY26.