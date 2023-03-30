Home / Business / Stock markets to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

Stock markets to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Stock markets update: BSE, NSE will remain shut for trading on occasion of Ram Navami.

The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will observe holiday on account of Ram Navami celebrations. The festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is celebrated all over India with huge enthusiasm.

A file photo of Bombay Stock Exchange

On Wednesday, benchmark Sensex ended 346 points higher, while the Nifty finished closer to 17,100 in a volatile trade pushed by foreign fund inflows and robust trends in global markets.

Buying services, real estate, commodities, and automobile equities on the monthly expiration day helped to sustain the pattern as well.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 346.37 points, or 0.60 percent, to 57,960.09. Earlier in the day, it reached a high of 58,124.20, up 510.48 points or 0.88 percent.

HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers on the Sensex.

The laggards were Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints.

