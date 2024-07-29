Stocks to buy: NTPC share price up 3% as Q1 net profit rises to 5,506 crore

NTPC share price: NTPC's income stood at ₹48,981.6 crore in the quarter which was up 12.8% from ₹43,390.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Shares of NTPC were up as much as 3% today (July 29) after the state-run power generation company posted financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. NTPC stock rose to ₹408.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) NTPC reported a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,506 crore for Q1 FY25 while its net profit was ₹4,907.1 crore.
Expenses were reported at ₹41,844.1 crore compared to ₹36,963.6 crore a year ago and NTPC's consolidated power generation capacity jumped 114 billion units (BUs) in the quarter, compared to 104 BUs in Q1 FY24.