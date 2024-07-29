Stocks to buy: NTPC share price up 3% as Q1 net profit rises to 5,506 crore

Shares of NTPC were up as much as 3% today (July 29) after the state-run power generation company posted financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. NTPC stock rose to ₹408.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) NTPC reported a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,506 crore for Q1 FY25 while its net profit was ₹4,907.1 crore. NTPC share price: A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai.(Reuters)

NTPC is India's largest power generation company, with an installed capacity of 76 gigawatts (GW).

Total income stood at ₹48,981.6 crore in the quarter which was up 12.8% from ₹43,390.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Expenses were reported at ₹41,844.1 crore compared to ₹36,963.6 crore a year ago and NTPC's consolidated power generation capacity jumped 114 billion units (BUs) in the quarter, compared to 104 BUs in Q1 FY24.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹4,511 crore, around 11% higher compared to ₹4,066 crore in the year-ago period.