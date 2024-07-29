 Stocks to buy: NTPC share price up 3% as Q1 net profit rises to ₹5,506 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stocks to buy: NTPC share price up 3% as Q1 net profit rises to 5,506 crore

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 29, 2024 11:23 AM IST

NTPC share price: NTPC's income stood at ₹48,981.6 crore in the quarter which was up 12.8% from ₹43,390.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of NTPC were up as much as 3% today (July 29) after the state-run power generation company posted financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. NTPC stock rose to 408.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) NTPC reported a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit to 5,506 crore for Q1 FY25 while its net profit was 4,907.1 crore.

NTPC share price: A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai.(Reuters)
NTPC share price: A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Sensex hits record high, Nifty rises above 24,900 for the first time

NTPC is India's largest power generation company, with an installed capacity of 76 gigawatts (GW).

Total income stood at 48,981.6 crore in the quarter which was up 12.8% from 43,390.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Read more: PNB share price rises 6% post Q1 results: Is there more upside likely?

Expenses were reported at 41,844.1 crore compared to 36,963.6 crore a year ago and NTPC's consolidated power generation capacity jumped 114 billion units (BUs) in the quarter, compared to 104 BUs in Q1 FY24.

Read more: August 2024 bank holidays: Banks are closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of 4,511 crore, around 11% higher compared to 4,066 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Stocks to buy: NTPC share price up 3% as Q1 net profit rises to 5,506 crore
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On