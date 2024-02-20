 Sudha Murty was once attacked by a gold earring snatcher: What happened next - Hindustan Times
Sudha Murty was once attacked by a gold earring snatcher: What happened next

Sudha Murty was once attacked by a gold earring snatcher: What happened next

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Reflecting on Sudha Murty's upbringing, the book revealed that when she was younger, her parents were not at all traditional.

Sudha Murty was once attacked by a gold snatcher while she was walking to school by herself. The incident was revealed in the biography ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. As per the book, the man tried to snatch Sudha Murty's gold earrings.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are seen.
But instead of being scared, she yelled at the man and began to beat him with an umbrella that she was carrying. Sudha Murty even admonished the man for the wrongdoing. The man was shocked and fled away, the book recounted.

Reflecting on Sudha Murty's upbringing, the book revealed that when she was younger, her parents were not at all traditional. On the contrary, they allowed Sudha Murty to take buses all by herself and gave her the freedom to step out of the house as freely as her brother.

Her father RH Kulkarni even discussed menstruation with her and her sisters when they hit puberty as he said that it was merely a biological condition and there was nothing to be ashamed of.

Sudha Murty even decided to cut her hair short and wear pants- something that was uncommon in most traditional families at the time- but her family did not stop her at all, the book revealed.

    HT News Desk

