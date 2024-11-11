Swiggy planning marketplace for astrologers, therapists called ‘Yello’: Report

Food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato both are looking to diversify into new services beyond their core business, according to an Economic Times report. The Swiggy Limited's logo is seen at a press conference during which its Initial Public Offering (IPO) was announced in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2024(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

What new services is Swiggy planning to roll out?

The Bengaluru-based Swiggy will launch a pilot program called ‘Yello,’ which will be a services marketplace for professionals like lawyers, therapists, fitness trainers, astrologers, and dieticians, according to the report which cited unnamed sources in the know.

However, Swiggy which will get listed on the exchanges on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, is yet to decide if the new service will be a separate app or kept on the main platform similar to its quick commerce division Instamart.

Swiggy is also testing a premium membership service called ‘Rare’ for affluent customers, giving them access to high-end events like Formula 1 races, music concerts and upscale art exhibitions, apart from VIP hospitality and priority reservations at luxury restaurants, the report read.

What new services is Zomato planning to roll out?

Gurugram-based Zomato is trying to bring a concierge-like service for helping users place food orders online over WhatsApp, according to the report which added that for this, human customer agents will be deployed instead of chatbots.

Its quick commerce division Blinkit is also also building a platform for handymen services like those for plumbers, electricians and carpenters, likely to compete with another fellow NCR-based startup Urban Company, according to the report.

All this comes after Zomato's previous diversification efforts including the purchase of Paytm’s events and ticket business for ₹2,048 crore. It is also expected to launch a new standalone app called District for this.

