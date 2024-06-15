TCS has 80,000 open job positions due to skill gap

TCS is struggling to fill 80,000 open positions due to a skills gap, the Times of India reported. TCS(Bloomberg)

The company has 80,000 open positions, highlighting a mismatch between the skills of current employees and the roles needed, causing them to rely on contractors to fill these gaps, Amar Shetye, global operations head of TCS's Resource Management Group (RMG), told the Times of India.

"We were told that either skillsets or employee aspirations are not matching project requirements," an anonymous employee told the Times of India.

Indian IT majors, including TCS, have been delaying the onboarding of freshers, leaving many without confirmed joining dates. Over 10,000 freshers have been affected by these delays over the past two years, according to the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, reported receiving complaints from candidates offered positions at top IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Zensar, and LTIMindtree.

Infosys, for example, informed candidates via email that joining dates would be determined by business requirements, with notifications sent at least 3-4 weeks in advance. The company only hired 11,900 campus recruits in the financial year 2023-24, a 76% decrease from the previous year’s 50,000.

Wipro has also not fulfilled campus offers made two years ago. “The year before last, we went to campus and made many offers. We are yet to honour those, ” Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said during a recent earnings call. “We will finish those offers and then hire new freshers.”

In April, Zensar asked candidates to take a test to be considered for onboarding, and previously requested freshers to confirm their continued interest despite delays.

The delay in onboarding is attributed to business uncertainty in North America and Europe, with clients cautious about IT spending amid signs of a slowdown. Quarterly results from IT firms indicate a significant slowdown in the sector.

Krishna Vij, business head of IT staffing at TeamLease, estimated that 3-5% of freshers hired in 2022 by top IT services companies are still awaiting onboarding due to project visibility issues and a focus on required skill sets and job readiness.

This comes at a time when the government is reportedly looking to work with IT giants like TCS, HCL and Tech Mahindra to develop software for quantum technologies, under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) to boost research in quantum technology in the country, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The scheme has a total outlay of a bit more than ₹6,000 crore spread from 2023-24 to 2030-31, according to the report.

In the financial year 2023-24, the combined headcount of TCS, Infosys, and Wipro decreased by nearly 64,000, as these firms over-hired during the pandemic and later shifted focus to productivity without increasing headcount.

Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini India, stated that their campus hiring numbers for this year would be moderated, with last year’s intake being around 30,000 freshers, according to the report.