Are banks open on April 10, Mahavir Jayanti? Full bank holiday list for the month

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 04:54 PM IST

Mahavir Jayanti is a very important religious festivals for the Jain community, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

Banks in many states will remain closed on April 10, 2025, due to the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janmakalyanak.

Mahavir Jayanti is among the several other bank holidays scheduled in April 2025.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Mahavir Jayanti is among the several other bank holidays scheduled in April 2025.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community since it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

As a result, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, according to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Mahavir Jayanti is among the several other bank holidays scheduled in April 2025, with others including Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

List of bank holidays in April 2025

April 20251571014151618212930
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi••
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul1
Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday5
Shad Suk Mynsiem7
Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti10
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba14
Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu15
Bohag Bihu16
Good Friday18
Garia Puja21
Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti29
Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya30

Source: RBI website

It is, however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
